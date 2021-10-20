13th annual WSIL blood drive set for November

(WSIL) -- We're teaming up with the American Red Cross. That means you can give the gift of life at our upcoming blood drives.
The American Red Cross is hoping to see a large turnout in the coming weeks as there is currently an emergency shortage of blood across the nation.
American Red Cross Blood District Manager, Ann Venhaus says donor turnout has reached the lowest levels of the year.
"We are currently facing a 10% decrease in our donor turn outs since August. So in August, that's when the Delta variant came out and people were still out traveling. So they have not been showing up to the blood drives," she said.
Donors of all types, including O, are strongly encouraged to help out.
"We need, we obviously need all blood types. However Type O blood, O negative is the universal blood type so if you happen to go into a hospital and you're unconscious and you need a blood transfusion, they're going to give you O negative blood. So we're constantly needing type O blood, so that way we can meet those patients that need it if they're not aware of what blood type is," she said.
The organization says Every two seconds in the United States blood is needed to for those including burn victims, surgery, transplant and cancer patients
Venhaus says donating helps ensure blood for the holiday season.
"That has kind of lead to the red cross needing to collect at least 10,000 additional units of blood in order to make up for the appeal we are currently on to help those hospital patients," she said.
Click here to make an appointment.
Blood donation opportunities:
Friday, Nov. 12 – 1:30-6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 13 – 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
University Mall – 1237 E. Main, Carbondale, Ill. 62901
Veterans Airport – Charter Lounge, 10400 Terminal Drive #200, Marion, Ill. 62959
Drury Inn and Suites – Conference Rooms, 145 N. 44th St., Mt. Vernon, Ill. 62864