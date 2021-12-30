128,000+ COVID-19 cases reported over last week in Illinois, positivity rates surge.

(WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 128,246 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including an increase of 386 deaths since December 23, 2021.
As of Thursday night, 5,689 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,010 patients were in the ICU and 565 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. Only 12% of ventilators in Region 5 are currently being used.
A total of 19,176,277 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight. Since Thursday, December 23, 2021, 322,324 doses were reported administered in Illinois.
Of Illinois’ total population, more than 72% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 64% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
IDPH continues to keep track of the number of ICU beds available in the state. IN Region 5, which includes most of southern Illinois, 8 of the reported 77 ICU beds are available. That means 90% of staffed beds are occupied.
The positivity rate in Region 5 has ticked above the 8 percent threshold, sitting at 8.5%.
Multiple counties in our region are seeing high positivity rates, some more than doubling since the end of November.
- Alexander - 4.5%
- Franklin - 10.6% (warning level)
- Gallatin - 10.5% (warning level)
- Hamilton - 14.4% (warning level)
- Hardin - 14.2% (warning level)
- Jackson - 12.1% (warning level)
- Jackson County's positivity rate has increased from 3.7% in late November to more than 12% in one month
- Jefferson - 4.9%
- Johnson - 6%
- Massac - 16.5% (warning level)
- Massac County's positivity rate has more than doubled in one month
- Perry - 9.6% (warning level)
- Pope - 13.5% (warning level)
- Pulaski - 10.1% (warning level)
- Saline - 7.9%
- Union - 7.2%
- Williamson - 11.7% (warning level)