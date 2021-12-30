You are the owner of this article.
.A slow-moving cold front will be preceded by a surge of tropical
moisture, which will result in widespread heavy rainfall and likely
some flooding problems.

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois south of Interstate 64, all
of southwest Indiana, western Kentucky, and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
Low-water crossings may be flooded. Tornado debris in the affected
areas of western Kentucky could impede drainage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected,
with locally higher amounts possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

128,000+ COVID-19 cases reported over last week in Illinois, positivity rates surge.

By Kenzie Dillow

(WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 128,246 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including an increase of 386 deaths since December 23, 2021.

As of Thursday night, 5,689 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,010 patients were in the ICU and 565 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. Only 12% of ventilators in Region 5 are currently being used. 

A total of 19,176,277 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight. Since Thursday, December 23, 2021, 322,324 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

Of Illinois’ total population, more than 72% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 64% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

IDPH continues to keep track of the number of ICU beds available in the state. IN Region 5, which includes most of southern Illinois, 8 of the reported 77 ICU beds are available. That means 90% of staffed beds are occupied.

The positivity rate in Region 5 has ticked above the 8 percent threshold, sitting at 8.5%.

Multiple counties in our region are seeing high positivity rates, some more than doubling since the end of November. 

  • Alexander - 4.5%
  • Franklin - 10.6% (warning level) 
  • Gallatin - 10.5% (warning level)
  • Hamilton - 14.4% (warning level)
  • Hardin - 14.2% (warning level)
  • Jackson - 12.1% (warning level)
    • Jackson County's positivity rate has increased from 3.7% in late November to more than 12% in one month
  • Jefferson - 4.9%
  • Johnson - 6%
  • Massac - 16.5% (warning level)
    • Massac County's positivity rate has more than doubled in one month
  • Perry - 9.6% (warning level)
  • Pope - 13.5% (warning level)
  • Pulaski - 10.1% (warning level)
  • Saline - 7.9%
  • Union - 7.2%
  • Williamson - 11.7% (warning level)

Digital Content Manager

Kenzie Dillow joined the team in 2016 as an editor, moved to Producer in 2017 & took over the Digital Content Manager position in 2021. Kenzie graduated from SIUC in 2016 with a degree in Sports Broadcasting and Advertising.

