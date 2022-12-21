(WSIL) -- Ronda has been in the television, digital, and strategic marketing industry for just over 10 years.
She started her career in the cable advertising industry, and is beyond excited to join the WSIL team in the “SEMO” market for 2023!
In addition to her technical skills, Ronda prides herself on being a strategic thinker who can develop creative and consultative solutions to complex marketing needs for her clients. Ronda became a certified digital expert in 2012.
Ronda has had the pleasure of developing & curating strategic relocation & digital campaigns for clients such as Southeast Missouri State University & Saint Francis Medical Centers.
Ronda enjoys building and fostering genuine relationships with business owners & teams to create a unique approach in their marketing solutions. When Ronda isn’t helping her clients, she enjoys creating memories & capturing smiles for her clients with her photography business, & 3D real estate scanning.
When Ronda isn’t “working”, her favorite hobby is her children & grandchildren! Whether you believe in a “work to live”, or “live to work” mentality, we can all agree on one thing: We must WORK to Live!
Ronda would love to consult with you today for all of your strategic business needs. Please contact Ronda Flieg at 573.382.9389, or email rflieg@wsiltv.com