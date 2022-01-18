Kevin Beard, General Sales Manager

(WSIL) -- Kevin Beard has been in media sales for over 25 years working in large and small markets, TV and Radio, helping clients with creative ideas that sell.
Kevin has extensive experiencing using multi-media platforms including TV, Digital and OTT and previously owned an advertising agency for more than 4 years working with clients such as Kellogg's Cereal City USA, The Michigan Battle Cats, and Auto-Lab Diagnostics & Tune up Centers.
Kevin is a naturally creative person and concentrates on consultative selling for clients. His favorite saying; "what you choose to believe affects your emotions, your emotions dictate your behavior and your behavior will give you the results of your life."
Kevin is a lover of Golf, Football and Basketball and enjoys a good cigar with a good bourbon.