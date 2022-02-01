(WSIL) -- Breanne Wilkinson is a Southern Illinois native, born and raised in Harrisburg Illinois.
Breanne attended Blackburn College in Carlinville, Illinois, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in marketing. While attending Blackburn College, Breanne worked at the College as a Project Director.
Breanne has been with WSIL since 2021 and has brought a variety of innovative approaches utilizing digital marketing as well as individually customized designed plans for local and regional businesses using her skills for television, digital and targeted advertising.
Breanne and her husband enjoy their farm where they have dogs, cat, goats, chickens, and bees. In her free time, she enjoys visiting the local wineries, hiking, reading and traveling.
To see how Breanne can make your business thrive, contact her at bwilkinson@wsiltv.com