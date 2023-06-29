Waylin Walls Parker

 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions, with peak afternoon heat
index values from 110 to 115.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri, portions of southwest Illinois,
and far western Kentucky, along and west of a line from Marion
Illinois, through Paducah Kentucky, to Murray Kentucky.

* WHEN...From 11 AM today to 8 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The excessive heat could potentially be
locally interrupted by thunderstorm activity. However,
thunderstorms are forecast to remain isolated at this time.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

&&

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency in Springfield,
Illinois, has called for an Air Quality Action Day for high levels
of Fine Particles PM 2.5 in the air through 7 PM CDT this evening
for southern Illinois.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Particulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

Waylin Walls Parker

  • Updated
  • 0
Waylin Walls Parker

Waylin Walls Parker joined the News 3 team in May 2023 as a multimedia journalist. Waylin is an Illinois native and is excited for her journey at WSIL.

Prior to joining the WSIL Team, Waylin received her bachelor's in Management with a minor in Media Studies at Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts. After interning with GBH in Boston, she then decided to further her studies and received a Master's Degree in Broadcast Journalism at Boston University.

During her undergrad, she was a member of the NCAA D2 volleyball team, Student Government Association, and Black Student Union at Assumption. She found her passion for media from classes she took in high school and college. She reported, anchored, and produced for Boston University's television station. She also reported for Boston Neighborhood Network, color commentated and reported sideline for Boston University's Women's Basketball team, and interned at WBZ-TV Boston.

In her free time she likes to play sports, spend time with friends and family, and travel.

If you have a story or just want to say hi, please reach out to her at wparker@wsiltv.com, on Instagram at Waylin Walls Parker or Twitter @waylinwp.

