Waylin Walls Parker joined the News 3 team in May 2023 as a multimedia journalist. Waylin is an Illinois native and is excited for her journey at WSIL.
Prior to joining the WSIL Team, Waylin received her bachelor's in Management with a minor in Media Studies at Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts. After interning with GBH in Boston, she then decided to further her studies and received a Master's Degree in Broadcast Journalism at Boston University.
During her undergrad, she was a member of the NCAA D2 volleyball team, Student Government Association, and Black Student Union at Assumption. She found her passion for media from classes she took in high school and college. She reported, anchored, and produced for Boston University's television station. She also reported for Boston Neighborhood Network, color commentated and reported sideline for Boston University's Women's Basketball team, and interned at WBZ-TV Boston.
In her free time she likes to play sports, spend time with friends and family, and travel.
If you have a story or just want to say hi, please reach out to her at wparker@wsiltv.com, on Instagram at Waylin Walls Parker or Twitter @waylinwp.