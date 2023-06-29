Waylin Walls Parker

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions, with peak afternoon heat index values from 110 to 115. * WHERE...Southeast Missouri, portions of southwest Illinois, and far western Kentucky, along and west of a line from Marion Illinois, through Paducah Kentucky, to Murray Kentucky. * WHEN...From 11 AM today to 8 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The excessive heat could potentially be locally interrupted by thunderstorm activity. However, thunderstorms are forecast to remain isolated at this time. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. &&