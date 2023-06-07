Shay Harris is a veteran news anchor and news reporter with more than 15
years of experience in small to top market stations. Shay has covered every
facet of news from hard news and feature stories, to hosting lifestyle shows to
being a featured news expert on hit syndicated investigative prime time shows
like "Fatal Attraction" and The ID channel’s "Justice By Any Means". Shay was also
the spokesperson and frontrunner successfully helping to lead to one of the
state of Mississippi's largest contamination cases on record. She ultimately
worked with US Congressman Bennie Thompson to get the community listed on
the EPA National Priorities List as a Superfund site after the discovery of
dangerous toxins like TCE & hexavalent Chromium were found in groundwater
and soil, as well as, in the air the community was breathing in for decades. She is
an advocate for community progression in positive directions. She looks
forward to her next opportunity to sit on the desk helping to bring success to
any news team she partners with!
Shay grew up in a Mississippi town called Grenada, MS; which she calls the
happy medium between Jackson, MS and Memphis, TN. She studied
Broadcasting at her alma mater, The University of Mississippi, where she got her
start anchoring campus news and surrounding communities news as well, all
while in college!
Shay is not only an advocate for environmental justice; but for women, children
and many issues concerning men.
Shay’s claim to fame is speaking LIFE to life’s situations!!!