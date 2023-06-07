 Skip to main content
Shay Harris is a veteran news anchor and news reporter with more than 15

years of experience in small to top market stations. Shay has covered every

facet of news from hard news and feature stories, to hosting lifestyle shows to

being a featured news expert on hit syndicated investigative prime time shows

like "Fatal Attraction" and The ID channel’s "Justice By Any Means". Shay was also

the spokesperson and frontrunner successfully helping to lead to one of the

state of Mississippi's largest contamination cases on record. She ultimately

worked with US Congressman Bennie Thompson to get the community listed on

the EPA National Priorities List as a Superfund site after the discovery of

dangerous toxins like TCE & hexavalent Chromium were found in groundwater

and soil, as well as, in the air the community was breathing in for decades. She is

an advocate for community progression in positive directions. She looks

forward to her next opportunity to sit on the desk helping to bring success to

any news team she partners with!

Shay grew up in a Mississippi town called Grenada, MS; which she calls the

happy medium between Jackson, MS and Memphis, TN. She studied

Broadcasting at her alma mater, The University of Mississippi, where she got her

start anchoring campus news and surrounding communities news as well, all

while in college!

Shay is not only an advocate for environmental justice; but for women, children

and many issues concerning men.

Shay’s claim to fame is speaking LIFE to life’s situations!!!

