(WSIL) -- Paul Wilcoxen is a multimedia journalist with News 3. He joined WSIL in 2021, working as the morning editor and photojournalist. Starting in January 2023, Paul will serve as the bureau reporter for the Southeast Missouri region.
Originating from the Hoosier State, Paul has spent the better part of 20 years covering news and sports in both Indiana and Illinois, with most of that time being in the newspaper field.
His first job in the media profession was in 2000 when he joined the staff of the Bedford (IN) Times-Mail as a part-time sports reporter. He later became the lead reporter at his hometown weekly newspaper, the Mitchell Tribune, in 2002 before venturing off to Linton, IN, for his first sports editor job in Linton, In in 2004 at the Greene County Daily World.
He moved to Illinois to become the sports editor for the Mt. Vernon Register News in 2008. Then, in 2010, Paul accepted the job as sports editor at the Mt. Vernon Morning Sentinel. Before leaving that job, he would be promoted to regional sports director, responsible for directing the sports coverage of four newspapers in five counties.
Paul moved from Mt. Vernon to Mt. Carmel in 2017 when he accepted the job as sports editor for the Mt. Carmel Register. From there, he returned to school at Wabash Valley College, where he received his associate's degree in radio, television, and digital media in 2019. Before graduating, he accepted a position as a weekend news reporter and web producer for WEVV in Evansville, IN.
He returned to the newspaper industry in Aug. 2019, when he was named the Editor for the Mt. Vernon (IN) Democrat. He served in that position for eight months when the paper closed after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Paul and his wife Vanessa have been together since 2012 and were married in 2014. They returned to live in Herrin, where Vanessa grew up to raise their three children. In total, Paul has four kids, Brandyn (20, who is studying journalism at SIU-C and is set to graduate in the fall of 2023), Savannah (10), Spencer (8), and Bailey (7).
Paul loves spending time with his family and in his spare time, he enjoys reading books about American History and of course watching his favorite sports teams, the Cubs, Pacers, Colts, Hoosiers, and Blue Jackets.
He's looking forward to covering the stories that matter to you, so send him your story ideas at pwilcoxen@wsiltv.com and follow him on Facebook and Twitter.