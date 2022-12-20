 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow is possible with
total snow accumulations of 2-4 inches. Winds could gust as high
as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind
chills as low as -20 to -25 are possible as a result of
Thursday night low temperatures of 0 to -5 with sustained winds
of 15-25 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of Southwest Indiana, Southern Illinois,
Southeast Missouri and Western Kentucky.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday afternoon
through late Thursday night. For the Wind Chill Watch, from
Thursday evening through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Expect slippery road conditions with possible flash
freezing. Strong winds with moderate to heavy snow will sharply
reduce visibility and make for dangerous conditions. Life-
threateningly cold wind chill values can quickly result in
frostbite in as little as 30 minutes. Wear protective layers and
limit time outdoors to as little as possible. Damage to
vulnerable pipes is possible. Gusty winds may bring down tree
branches. Follow proper directions if using space heaters or
generators.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A winter storm watch means there is a potential for significant
snow accumulations that would greatly impact travel. Stay tuned
for later statements. This watch will be upgraded to a warning if
winter storm conditions become more certain.

A wind chill watch means the there is the potential for a
combination of very cold air and strong winds to create
dangerously low wind chill values. Monitor the latest forecasts
and warnings for updates on this situation.

&&

Weather Alert

Paul Wilcoxen

  • Updated
  • 0
Paul Wilcoxen headshot 2

(WSIL) -- Paul Wilcoxen is a multimedia journalist with News 3. He joined WSIL in 2021, working as the morning editor and photojournalist. Starting in January 2023, Paul will serve as the bureau reporter for the Southeast Missouri region.

Originating from the Hoosier State, Paul has spent the better part of 20 years covering news and sports in both Indiana and Illinois, with most of that time being in the newspaper field.

His first job in the media profession was in 2000 when he joined the staff of the Bedford (IN) Times-Mail as a part-time sports reporter. He later became the lead reporter at his hometown weekly newspaper, the Mitchell Tribune, in 2002 before venturing off to Linton, IN, for his first sports editor job in Linton, In in 2004 at the Greene County Daily World.

He moved to Illinois to become the sports editor for the Mt. Vernon Register News in 2008. Then, in 2010, Paul accepted the job as sports editor at the Mt. Vernon Morning Sentinel. Before leaving that job, he would be promoted to regional sports director, responsible for directing the sports coverage of four newspapers in five counties.

Paul moved from Mt. Vernon to Mt. Carmel in 2017 when he accepted the job as sports editor for the Mt. Carmel Register. From there, he returned to school at Wabash Valley College, where he received his associate's degree in radio, television, and digital media in 2019. Before graduating, he accepted a position as a weekend news reporter and web producer for WEVV in Evansville, IN.

He returned to the newspaper industry in Aug. 2019, when he was named the Editor for the Mt. Vernon (IN) Democrat. He served in that position for eight months when the paper closed after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Paul and his wife Vanessa have been together since 2012 and were married in 2014. They returned to live in Herrin, where Vanessa grew up to raise their three children. In total, Paul has four kids, Brandyn (20, who is studying journalism at SIU-C and is set to graduate in the fall of 2023), Savannah (10), Spencer (8), and Bailey (7).

Paul loves spending time with his family and in his spare time, he enjoys reading books about American History and of course watching his favorite sports teams, the Cubs, Pacers, Colts, Hoosiers, and Blue Jackets.

He's looking forward to covering the stories that matter to you, so send him your story ideas at pwilcoxen@wsiltv.com and follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

