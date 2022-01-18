(WSIL) -- Katie Melvin joined the team in January of 2022 as the weekend evening meteorologist and weekday weather reporter.
She's a 2021 graduate from the University of North Carolina in Charlotte where she earned her Bachelors of Science in Meteorology and Bachelors of Arts in Communication Studies with a focus in mass media.
During her time in college, she ran the campus studio where she was the morning student meteorologist, volunteered at the local animal shelter, worked with K-12 girls interested in STEM, researched public perception/comprehension on weather graphics and interned at WWAY-TV in Wilmington, North Carolina where she reported on hurricanes and tropical storms. She won awards during her time there for her humanitarian work.
Katie was born and raised in a small southern town in North Carolina, where she often spent most of her time outside on her parents' small farm. North Carolina experiences almost every type of weather, from tornadoes, hurricanes, droughts, floods, extreme heat and cold. Her love of weather started early, with her family often noticing her tuning into Storm Stories and Local on the 8s on The Weather Channel when she was only 6 years old. With her family and communities support, she continued to work towards her goal of wanting to help and inform the public about anything weather and atmospheric science related.
When she's not forecasting the weather, Katie enjoys cooking Southern food, watching anime, spending time with her black cat Salem and anything that's Halloween related.
If you have a weather or climate related story idea or just want to say hi, email her at kmelvin@wsiltv.com
