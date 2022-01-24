jake siegel

(WSIL) -- Jake joined WSIL ABC 3 as Sports Director in August of 2021. He can be seen on weeknights at 6pm and 10pm.
Born and raised in South Florida, Jake is now glad to call Southern Illinois home.
Sports are much more than just a final score. Covering local teams and the athletes, coaches and fans who are passionate about their sports is what Jake is all about. Bringing stories that introduce and explain the people of sports, and the sacrifices, devotion, and drive that make them special is what Jake will bring to WSIL.
Jake graduated from Ithaca (NY) College. Working in local sports TV in Alaska, Alabama, and West Virginia, Jake has had the privilege of covering a variety of sports.
Jake has reported from a pair of Super Bowls, a College Football National Championship, the MLB All-Star Game and the Alaska Iditarod Snow Dog Race, but the majority of my time has been spent on local high school and area college sports.
Jake welcomes all stories at any level of sports, indoors and outdoors. For all story ideas, email Jake at jsiegel@wsiltv.com