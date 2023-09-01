Garrett Hamilton

Garrett joined WSIL in June of 2023. He is originally from Massachusetts, but mainly grew up in the northern suburbs of Atlanta, Georgia. Garrett has always been interested in the weather. More specifically, he has always had a fascination with tornadoes and other types of severe weather.
To pursue his passion, he moved to St. Louis, where he graduated with a Bachelor’s of Science in Meteorology from Saint Louis University. During his time in school, he was actively involved in the SLU Weather Club. Additionally, Garrett completed a year-long research project involving the July 26th, 2022 Flash Flood event in St. Louis, Missouri, in an effort to understand the atmospheric factors that played a role in the historic weather event.
Outside of academics, he was involved in the Micah Learning Community through all four years of college. Through Micah, Garrett volunteered at a daycare for children called Caroline Mission. In his free time, he enjoys hiking, cooking, and trying different foods.