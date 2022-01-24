(WSIL) -- Gabi Sorrentino is a Sports Reporter and Anchor for News 3. She joined the WSIL team in December of 2021.
Originally from Baltimore, Maryland, Gabi attended Sacred Heart University for undergraduate studies. She double majored in Sports Communication and Sport Management. She was also a member of Sacred Heart’s Division I Equestrian Team and served as captain her senior year. While at Sacred Heart, Gabi interned at NBC Sports and CBS Sports HQ.
After graduating in 2020, she attended the University of Southern California where she received her Master of Science in Journalism. During her time at USC, Gabi worked for Annenberg TV News, Annenberg Radio News and Annenberg Media.
From breaking news to enterprise stories, Gabi has a passion for covering underreported stories on and off the field.
Gabi welcomes all stories at any level of sports, indoors and outdoors. For all story ideas, email Gabi at gsorrentino@wsiltv.com.