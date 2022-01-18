(WSIL) -- Emily Pike is the weekend morning meteorologist and weekday weather reporter for WSIL-TV News 3. She started her new journey with WSIL in January of 2022 to ring in the new year.
Emily was born and raised in a small town of New Hampshire but found herself chasing storms all over the country. She is known for her passion for tornadoes, hurricanes and blizzards.
Pike attended Lyndon State College for Broadcast Journalism and Atmospheric Sciences. She was accepted to the college during her Junior year of high school - her dream school to fill her passions and connections.
In 2017, Emily worked with WeatherNation covering all modes of weather, but primarily hurricanes along the east coast.
By 2019 she began covering local news at NBC Nebraska Scottsbluff where Emily was the 6pm and 10pm anchor, producer and reporter for the panhandle of Nebraska.
By late 2020, Emily accepted a position with WTHI-TV News 10 in Terre Haute, Indiana.
When Emily isn't tracking storms and telling your stories, you can find her composing a new piece on the piano, singing her heart out at karaoke, finding hiking hot spots, or playing with her two cats - Cyanna and Dean.
It should be warned, Emily brings in positivity and tons of puns!
You can send her story ideas here: epike@wsiltv.com