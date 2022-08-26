Carie Kuehn

Carie joined the WSIL News Team in 2022 as the Southeast Missouri reporter for News 3. New to the Bootheel, she's excited to learn more about the area and tell the stories from all over the region.
Carie is originally from Clinton, Iowa and played sports at Mount Mercy University before transferring to Illinois State University. There, she majored in Broadcast Journalism. After graduating, she worked briefly at WJBC Radio before moving to television news as a reporter at WHBF/KLJB in the Quad Cities. There, she covered a wide variety of stories in Iowa and Illinois including the 2016 election cycle, the Illinois budget crisis, RAGBRAI and more.
After that, Carie moved to her love of sports and worked as the sports editor at the Clinton Herald newspaper for five years. She earned multiple state awards for sports columns, writing and photography at the Herald. She also became a CNA and worked part time at a emergency room during this time, taking nursing classes on the side.
Carie relocated to Southeast Missouri with her significant other, Tyler, in early 2022. They're enjoying getting to know the area with their two dogs, Ryker and Pepper. They particularly like boating and have enjoyed the many new opportunities around Southeast Missouri.
She's looking forward to digging into the area, so you can send her story ideas at ckuehn@wsiltv.com and follow her on Facebook and Twitter @CarieKuehnNews