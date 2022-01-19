(WSIL) -- Brandon Merano is an Evening Anchor and Reporter for News 3 WSIL at 10 p.m.
Brandon returns to WSIL after stops in St. Louis as a Reporter and Anchor and Chicago as a Reporter, winning one Regional Emmy along the way.
He has served in the Illinois Air National Guard at Scott Air Force Base
for the last 13 years deploying multiple times overseas, and more recently commissioning to 2nd Lieutenant.
A native of Kincaid, Illinois. Brandon attended SIU Carbondale and graduated in 2013 with a degree in Journalism and a Minor in Criminal Justice.
Brandon is an avid golfer, dog lover and St. Louis Blues and Cardinal fan.