WSIL Hosts Amazon Best Selling Author Tom Ray For Free Marketing Event

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield affecting Williamson and Franklin
Counties.

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro affecting Jackson County.

.Due to heavy rain The Big Muddy will continue to rise above flood
stage by Saturday Morning.

For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield, Murphysboro.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 1145 AM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY THURSDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...From this evening to early Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 11.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this evening to a crest of 26.5 feet early Sunday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Wednesday
evening.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...
...REPLACES FLASH FLOOD WARNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is ongoing.

* WHERE...A portion of southern Illinois, including the following
counties, Franklin, Hamilton, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope,
Saline and Williamson.

* WHEN...Until 315 PM CST.

* IMPACTS...Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Streams
continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall.
Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be
passable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1221 PM CST, emergency management reported ongoing
flooding. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Marion, Herrin, Harrisburg, West Frankfort, Benton, and
Metropolis.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

WSIL Hosts Amazon Best Selling Author Tom Ray For Free Marketing Event

  • Updated
  • 0
Tom Ray

WSIL/KPOB-TV, the Allen Media Group-owned ABC-affiliate serving the Harrisburg (IL), Paducah (KY), Cape Girardeau (MO) market has arranged a free virtual client event for local businesses featuring a nationally-recognized expert in local marketing. The event, “Get Sought! Not Found.” brings a full hour of best practices for local businesses including:

  • How to be sought, not found
  • Messaging for today’s consumer
  • Why branding is out, and results are in
Code
Tom Ray

Tom Ray is Executive Vice President of JDA.media, an international media sales training and marketing consulting firm dedicated to driving substantial revenue growth for local and national Media Companies in the English and Spanish language space.

From radio to broadcast and cable television to 5 years in digital development and marketing,

Tom’s diverse background gives him a unique perspective on driving results for the LOCAL advertiser.

For more than 20 years, he has conducted in-person and virtual client events across the country, where he helps sales teams and advertisers discover what works and what doesn’t in local advertising. His books, Branding is OUT, Results are IN! Lessons for the LOCAL Advertiser, and Recession Lessons: Selling Through Adversity, are focused on helping advertisers and media sellers achieve results with advertising, in prosperous times and in times of crisis.

Tom is a member of the National Speakers Association and has achieved the Certified Speaking Professional (CSP) designation. Whether it’s speaking to the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), a State Broadcasters Association event or in front of a group of local advertisers, he delivers thought-provoking content with his high energy persona.

Amazon link: https://a.co/d/3rIJZmd

Local Businesses are invited to Branding is OUT, Results are IN! book author virtual event on Wednesday April 5 th at 11:00AM. REGISTER for this event: Get Sought, Not Found! How to Advertise LOCALLY in a Connected World

