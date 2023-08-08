Social media content language

By submitting video, photos or content to any of our social media pages for WSIL-TV, you agree to all conditions and terms and follow our code of conduct below:
Posts and comments containing profanity, insults, threats or hate speech may be hidden or removed. Violations may result in the user being banned from any WSIL social media pages. Promotions, solicitations, crowdfunding campaigns, or links containing spam may be removed.
Any comments, photos or videos posted on WSIL social media pages may be used on News 3 or on wsiltv.com.
You also confirm that you have all of the necessary rights and permissions to grant us this license for its use, including the following:
You confirm that you took the image/video and are its copyright owner. Or you confirm that you are the copyright owner's authorized agent. In addition, you confirm that you have all of the necessary rights to grant us this license for its use.
You give WSIL-TV, non-exclusive permission to reproduce, use, and edit the image/video on all platforms, in all media (now known or hereafter developed), including, without limitation, broadcast, online, streaming, and social media, for any purpose, including, but not limited to, promotional uses, worldwide in perpetuity.
You give WSIL-TV permission to distribute the image/video to WSIL-TV licensees, including, but not limited to, other Allen Media Broadcasting stations, other ABC owned stations, affiliates, partners, assigns, and other licensees, for their use on all platforms, in all media (now known or hereafter developed), including, without limitation, broadcast, online, streaming, and social media, for any purpose, including, but not limited to, promotional uses, worldwide in perpetuity.
You understand that you will receive no payment or royalty for any use under this agreement; that WSIL-TV is under no obligation to use, edit or distribute the material; and that you have no right to inspect or approve any use of the material.
You may also share your photos and videos by emailing us at news@wsiltv.com.
You may also contact WSIL-TV by visiting our website at https://www.wsiltv.com/contact/