Community rallies to reopen Big Muddy Hogs while co-owner faces cancer

HURST, Ill. (WSIL) -- Tina Benz sat at a picnic table thinking about her business and her health on a muggy Mother's Day at the Big Muddy Farmer's Market.
Benz, co-owner of Big Muddy Hogs in Hurst, Illinois, got an unpleasant surprise Thursday morning when she and her husband, Roger, went to open the store.
"We had a sign that said we were closed because of back taxes which we were paying on them," Benz said. "It just wasn't fast enough for them."
But that was just the start of the bad news. Benz got a phone call from her doctor that would change her life: she was diagnosed with endometrial cancer.
"I've got children, I've got grandbabies, a great grandbaby on the way, my other half," Benz said. "I was just scared."
Benz and her husband posted their situation on Facebook and gave away their milk and eggs because they couldn't legally sell them. After making the post, a horde of support stepped in.
Gena Adams, owner of GeGe's Food Cart, has been selling her nacho plates, tacos and more at the farmer's market for the past year.
"I came out here [last year] and I did okay. They called me about three more times because people canceled on them," Adams said.
Adams and other businesses at the market donated half their profits to Big Muddy Hogs. With all the help and support the store should reopen before the end of the month if all goes according to plan.
"It means everything. It really does. I hope I can do more," Benz said.
Victory is in view for Big Muddy Hogs but Benz' battle has just begun. Benz is confident she can power past her diagnosis thanks to her army of support.
This Mother's Day the hearts in Hurst are as big as the hogs.
"I didn't realize we had so many people rallying for us," Benz said. "I feel so loved and blessed with everybody coming together and helping us."