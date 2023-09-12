Caregiver Retreat 2023

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- The Healthy Southern Illinois Delta Network's Healthy Seniors Action Team is hosting a free event to show their appreciation for unpaid caregivers.
The Caregivers Retreat is Friday, October 6, 2023 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Cornerstone Church in Marion, IL.
Motivational speakers, Mark Kiesling from WSIL TV 3 and Kendall Boyson will be on hand.
A free BBQ lunch will be served from Riley's Smokehouse on top of chair massages, mini manicures and chair yoga.
If you care for a loved one without payment you're invited but registration is required. To register, follow this link or call (618) 993-9138.
Cornerstone Church is located at 2705 Walton Way, Marion, IL 62959.