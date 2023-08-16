Calmer weather expected

WSIL(Carterville, IL)-- We are continuing to track some much needed calmer weather for today and for the rest of the week.
Today, temperatures will start off cool with temperatures only in the upper 50s and low 60s. Highs today will be only around the 80s degree mark for most of us in southern Illinois, but areas further to the south may be slightly warmer. But overall, today should be mostly sunny with mild temperatures for the afternoon.
Tomorrow, temperatures should return to the mid 80s with a few more clouds. We are also tracking an isolated chance of a shower or thunderstorm for tomorrow afternoon. We are not expecting anything wide spread in terms of rainfall.
Looking ahead to Friday and the weekend, Friday will be cooler with highs in the low 80s. However, these mild temperatures will not last, as we are tracking our next warm up starting Saturday, and likely lasting through the end of next week.