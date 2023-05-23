Bikers with 'Run For The Wall' stop in Mt. Vernon on their way to DC

MT. VERNON, Ill. (WSIL) -- Thousands of miles, four time zones, one mission: remember the fallen.
Since 1989, Run For The Wall has led countless bikers from Los Angeles, California to Washington, D.C. to honor veterans who were prisoners of war (POWs) or missing in action (MIA).
Lee Bush, the group's coordinator for Kentucky, says more than 300 riders are making the 10-day trip. Bush says they'll stop in Carydon, Indiana Tuesday night before heading to West Virginia.
They hope to make it to the Vietnam Memorial Wall in DC by Friday.
"We do the same route. Every once in a while we'll change it up," Bush said.
Bush says the trip can be stressful for first-timers who don't carry enough gear on their motorcycle.
"All kinds of temperature changes from the mountain areas down to the desert," Bush said.
On Tuesday morning, hundreds of visitors, venders and veterans welcomed bikers to Mt. Vernon Outland Airport, the group's only stop in Illinois.
Mt. Vernon resident and veteran Dennis Cassidy comes to support the ride each year. Cassidy says the ride is about honor.
"It's just the welcome home that most of us didn't get," Cassidy said.
But Run For The Wall is more than just seeing the memorable marble. It's about not forgetting the men and women who didn't come home according to a biker who goes by the name Top Hat.
"All my brothers passed so it heals," Top Hat said.
With his body unable to withstand another marathon cross country journey, this will be the 78-year old veteran's last ride. With time ticking he wants to keep it going. To lift the memories of the missing, the fallen but not forgotten.
"These people are wonderful. It actually becomes family."