Anniversary of large violent tornadoes hit region, including Harrisburg, Perryville

HARRISBURG, IL (WSIL) -- It's been 11 years since the deadly EF-4 tornado that struck Harrisburg. This particular tornado hit the city, causing 8 deaths and 108 injuries.
The day was February 29, 2012.
The EF-4 deadly tornado had a peak wind of 180 mph, an average path width of 275 yards, traveling 26.5 miles from near Carrier Mills, Illinois to near Ridgway, Illinois.
More than 200 homes and two dozen businesses were destroyed or heavily damaged.
Another tornado hit the area on the same day. This was an EF-3 tornado. This tornado started near Asherville and traveled through to Bell City in Stoddard County, Missouri.
The peak wind was 140 mph, traveling 21 miles with an average path width of 550 yards.
This tornado killed one person and destroyed more than 50 structures.
This also marks another anniversary for a large tornado in our area five years later.
It's been six years since a large EF-4 tornado ripped through Perryville, Missouri and parts of Randolph, Jackson, and Franklin counties in Southern Illinois. This happened on February 28, 2017.
The storm was responsible for one death, a man driving on I-55 as the tornado crossed the interstate.
It was on the ground for over an hour and tracking 50 miles. The tornado destroyed several homes near Oraville and passed over Route 127 just south of Vergennes, leaving the roof of a home on the highway.
While the EF-4 was the strongest tornado of the day, in all, seven tornadoes touched down in Southern Illinois, Southeast Missouri, and Western Kentucky.
A separate EF-3 tornado started near Carmi and tracked 44.6 miles into Southern Indiana, killing a man near Crossville.