Albino deer spotted in Cape Girardeau area

(WSIL) -- The Missouri Department of Conservation is sharing an image of an albino deer spotted in Cape Girardeau.
The Department shared the image taken by Tyrone Vantrease.
Albinos are rare, but common enough that almost everyone has seen one or knows someone that has.
These animals have the characteristics of other members of their species, except that their cells are unable to produce melanin, a pigment that results in normal coloration of the skin, scales, eyes or hair.
Albinism is passed genetically from parents to offspring.
Animals can be pure or partial albinos. Pure albinos usually have pink eyes, nails, scales and skin. They're pink because, without coloration, the blood vessels show through. In humans and some other animals, the eyes of an albino are light blue or green because of the way light passes through the iris.
Partial albinos have some of the coloration typical of their species, but parts of their body appear white. Piebald deer, which have splotches of white on their fur as adults, are a good example. Many red-winged blackbirds have a partially white wing, and partial albino raccoons will have a white patch on their fur.
Being white doesn't make an animal an albino. The true test is whether it has pink or light blue eyes.