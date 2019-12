JONESBORO (WSIL) -- The Union County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a wanted person.

The sheriff’s office is looking for 40-year-old Kenneth Dixon, Jr.

Dixon is wanted on warrants for three counts of theft, possession of a stolen firearm, and failure to appear.

If you have information on Kenneth Dixon, Jr., call local authorities or the Union County Sheriff’s Office at (618) 833-5500.