Officer's account of shots-fired incident questioned

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Kansas City police say an off-duty officer who said he had fired shots at an intruder inside his home has left the department amid an investigation that was unable to substantiate the officer's story. Police said Wednesday that an investigation into “any potential criminal wrong-doing” was ongoing. Police initially said in a release that the officer came on his radio around 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 9 and asked for help. The officer said he was alone in his home when he heard sounds, went downstairs, found an unknown man inside and fired multiple shots. There were no reports of injuries.

