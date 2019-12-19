Man gets 27-year sentence for shooting at Waukegan officers - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man gets 27-year sentence for shooting at Waukegan officers

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) - A man has been sentenced to 27 years in prison for shooting at police officers in 2016 as they responded to a domestic disturbance call in a north Chicago suburb. A Lake County jury had convicted Olvan Quezada in October of attempted first-degree murder of a police officer in addition to three other charges. The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office says a judge sentenced the 22-year-old Zion man on Monday. Authorities say Quezanda shot at Waukegan officers in June 2016 after they arrived at a residence, where they heard multiple gunshots. No one was hurt and officers did not return fire.

