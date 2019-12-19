Kentucky county could lose curbside recycling as costs rise

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky county may lose its curbside recycling service as its main provider struggles under increasing processing costs. Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon told the Bowling Green Daily News on Wednesday that the county is trying to determine how to move forward if Southern Recycling stops service before its contract ends this summer. Company President Rob Rutherford said the business loses up to $50,000 a month because the processing costs exceed profit. Customers currently pay $2.65 a month but that could increase to $18 a month. Buchanon said the county is actively searching for alternatives and hopes to find a solution soon.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.