6 teens, 3 adults hurt in Kansas City area school bus wreck

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a school bus wreck in the Kansas City area injured six teenagers and three adults as they headed to a wrestling meet. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the wreck happened Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 470 in Lee's Summit when another vehicle merged in front of the bus from the Center School District. The bus then hit the vehicle, causing a chain-reaction crash that involved two other vehicles. The patrol says the six teens were taken to Children's Mercy, one with moderate injuries and the others with minor injuries. They ranged in age from 14 to 17. The patrol described the injuries of the three adults as minor.

