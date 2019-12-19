Kansas City area man wins $100K Missouri Lottery prize - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) - A Kansas City area man has won a $100,000 prize in the Missouri Lottery's newest Scratchers game called “Power 5s." The lottery says in a news release that Austin Conley, of Raymore, stopped at a QuikTrip in Independence to cash in a $15 winning ticket. He asked the clerk for three $5 “Kansas City Chiefs” tickets in exchange, but the retailer was sold out of that particular game. Conley followed a clerk’s suggestion and bought three “Power 5s" tickets. He said he started celebrating when he scratched out a $2,500 prize, not realizing that more surprises were in store. About ten minutes later he uncovered the top prize.

