Man accused of setting home ablaze, waiting nearby with guns

CRESTWOOD, Ky. (AP) - A man is accused of setting fire to a Kentucky home filled with four people, including three children, and then lying in wait outside near rifles, at least one of which was loaded. News outlets report 49-year-old Richard L. Brown was arrested at about 4 a.m. Sunday on charges including first-degree arson and possessing a handgun as a convicted felon. No occupants were injured. Oldham County police say a witness told police Brown had been acting erratic before the fire. Authorities say a “large amount” of rifles surrounded the home. Thermal imaging allowed them to spot Brown in nearby vegetation, just a few feet from one of the weapons.

