Local group collecting hundreds of new shoes for children in our region

By Brooke Schlyer, Reporter
St. Kicks of Southern Illinois is working to provide hundreds of kids throughout the region a new pair of shoes. 

The organization began collecting shoes in 2017 with the goal of helping just 20 kids. 

The community showed an out pouring and 75 pairs of shoes were given to schools in Benton, Marion and Carbondale.

According to the group, "Previously worn shoes or cheaply made shoes often do not provide the correct form and support that growing little feet need."

In 2018, St. Kicks was able to help even more children and add more schools to the donation list. 

Overall, 120 shoes were donated and collected and schools in Anna and Du Quoin were added. 

This year, the goal is to give 200 shoes to children in need year and give those additional sneakers to schools in Johnston City and Herrin.

St. Kicks is looking for new, branded athletic shoes still in the box in sizes 1Y - 14 adult. 

Donation sites are throughout our region: 

  • Arsenal Brazilian Jiu Jitsu
  • Stark Total Body Fitness Benton
  • The Teacher’s Store Marion
  • Stack’D Nutrition Marion & Carbondale Locations
  • Crossfit Henosis Carbondale
  • IKE Honda
  • Crossfit Marion
  • Golds Gym Marion and Carbondale
  • Run to Succeed Marion
  • The Pin-Up Salon Sesser
  • Sarah’s Salon and Spa / Hair by Morgan Leona Herrin
  • Easy Portable Buildings In Anna

For more information, call (618) 559-2816.

