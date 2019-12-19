Hearing set on whether to temporarily remove Kentucky judge - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Hearing set on whether to temporarily remove Kentucky judge

COVINGTON, Ky. - A Kentucky judge accused of misconduct could be temporarily removed from the bench while an inquiry proceeds. The Kentucky Enquirer reports the Judicial Conduct Commission says in formal proceeding documents that it will hold a public hearing Friday. The hearing will determine whether to remove Kenton County Family Court Judge Dawn Gentry from the bench while it investigates allegations against her. The commission is investigating nine misconduct charges that accuse Gentry of using sex, campaign contributions and retaliation as tools in her judgeship. She has denied the allegations. The hearing will he held at the Kentucky Court of Appeals in Frankfort.

