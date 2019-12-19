SUNDAYS AFTER: Patrick Shepard finds healing in basketball - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

SUNDAYS AFTER: Patrick Shepard finds healing in basketball

By JULIET LINDERMAN
Associated Press

WYLIE, Texas (AP) - For many years Patrick Shepard wouldn’t touch a basketball -- his molester, a priest, had taught him the game and as much as he loved it, he had “so many bad memories." The abuse sent him spiraling down, through anger and alcohol abuse and sadness. But now he has a loving partner, a son he adores, and the responsibilities and joys of fatherhood help eclipse his pain. He still finds himself crying sometimes, but the tears do not come as often as they once did. And he has taught his son to play basketball.

