3 lawmakers miss historic impeachment votes

By MATTHEW DALY

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Three lawmakers missed the historic House votes to impeach President Donald Trump, and for very different reasons. California Republican Duncan Hunter has pleaded guilty to illegally using campaign money for personal expenses, and he was warned by the House Ethics Committee not to vote again, citing legislative rules. Illinois Republican John Shimkus is not seeking reelection and is on a long-planned trip to visit his son in Tanzania, where he’s serving in the Peace Corps. New York Democrat Jose Serrano is also retiring and has Parkinson's disease and suffered a recent health setback.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.