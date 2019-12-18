3 lawmakers miss historic impeachment votes - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

3 lawmakers miss historic impeachment votes

Posted: Updated:

By MATTHEW DALY
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Three lawmakers missed the historic House votes to impeach President Donald Trump, and for very different reasons. California Republican Duncan Hunter has pleaded guilty to illegally using campaign money for personal expenses, and he was warned by the House Ethics Committee not to vote again, citing legislative rules. Illinois Republican John Shimkus is not seeking reelection and is on a long-planned trip to visit his son in Tanzania, where he’s serving in the Peace Corps. New York Democrat Jose Serrano is also retiring and has Parkinson's disease and suffered a recent health setback.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.