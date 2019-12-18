Teen charged in fiery crash that killed woman in home

DECATUR, Ill. (AP) - A teenager accused of crashing a car into a house while drunk has been charged in the death of an 87-year-old Decatur woman. A Macon County coroner's jury ruled Wednesday that Mary Hinton's death inside her home was caused by the actions of 17-year-old Micaiah Barton. The Herald & Review reports that he got his driver's license just a day before. Barton is charged with aggravated DUI causing death. Decatur police Officer K.C. Kohn said Barton's SUV landed inside the house on Nov. 22, severing a gas line and sparking a fire.

