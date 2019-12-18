Transplant recipients gather to encourage organ donation - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Transplant recipients gather to encourage organ donation

Four recipients of rare heart-lung-kidney transplants in Chicago are urging people to register as organ and tissue donors. At a news conference on Wednesday, the four University of Chicago Medicine patients who received the triple-organ transplants in the last year appeared to underline the grim reality that 20 people a day die in the United States waiting for transplants and stand as a testament to the fact that even the most complex transplant operations are successful. At the University of Chicago's hospital, a total of 10 people have been triple-organ recipients. Eight are still alive.

