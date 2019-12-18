Hillsdale College, Missouri settle lawsuit over endowment - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Hillsdale College, Missouri settle lawsuit over endowment

Posted: Updated:

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - The University of Missouri and Hillsdale College will split an endowment with an estimated value of $9.2 million. The university announced the agreement Wednesday to settle a lawsuit filed by Hillsdale College in 2017 over the endowment. As part of the settlement, Hillsdale, a conservative college in Michigan, will give up oversight of the endowment. In 2002, Sherlock Hibbs gave $5 million to Missouri, with the stipulation that it be used to hire professors who follow the teaching of the late economist Ludwig von Mises. Hibbs gave Hillsdale oversight over the bequest. In its lawsuit, Hillsdale said Missouri was not fulfilling Hibbs' requirements.

