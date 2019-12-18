R Kelly arraigned on bribe charge linked to Aaliyah wedding - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

By Tom Hays
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Singer R. Kelly has pleaded not guilty to charges he schemed to pay for a fake ID for an unnamed female the day before he married teen R&B singer Aaliyah in 1994. Kelly entered the plea on Wednesday in via a video feed from Chicago where he’s jailed while facing multiple criminal charges. The latest charge involving the fake ID was filed earlier this month in federal court in Brooklyn. Aaliyah was 15 when she wed R. Kelly in a secret ceremony. She died in a plane crash in 2001 at age 22 after marriage was annulled.

