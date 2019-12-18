Chicago duo convicted of killing boy get decades in prison - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Chicago duo convicted of killing boy get decades in prison

Posted: Updated:

A Chicago judge has sentenced two men to decades in prison for the 2015 killing of a 9-year-old boy who was lured into an alley with the promise of a juice box and shot. Cook County Judge Thaddeus Wilson on Wednesday sentenced the gunman, Dwright Boone-Doty, to 90 years in prison and his co-defendant, Corey Morgan, to 65 years. Juries convicted the two of first-degree murder in the killing of Tyshawn Lee. Prosecutors say they killed him because they believed his father belonged to a gang that they blamed for fatally shooting Morgan's brother and wounding his mother.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.