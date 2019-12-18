Chicago duo convicted of killing boy get decades in prison

A Chicago judge has sentenced two men to decades in prison for the 2015 killing of a 9-year-old boy who was lured into an alley with the promise of a juice box and shot. Cook County Judge Thaddeus Wilson on Wednesday sentenced the gunman, Dwright Boone-Doty, to 90 years in prison and his co-defendant, Corey Morgan, to 65 years. Juries convicted the two of first-degree murder in the killing of Tyshawn Lee. Prosecutors say they killed him because they believed his father belonged to a gang that they blamed for fatally shooting Morgan's brother and wounding his mother.

