Chicago council rejects bid to delay Jan. 1 marijuana sales

CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago City Council won't stand in the way of Illinois' new marijuana law. An ordinance to delay recreational sales until July 1 was defeated Wednesday by 10 votes. Critics say minorities are being left out of ownership of Chicago marijuana businesses. Marijuana sales become legal in Illinois on Jan. 1. Mayor Lori Lightfoot had opposed any delay in Chicago, saying concerns over diversity could be addressed without a postponement.

