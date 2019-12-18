Illinois Bomb Squad gang members convicted of racketeering - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois Bomb Squad gang members convicted of racketeering

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) - Thirteen members of a central Illinois street gang called the Bomb Squad are facing the possibility of decades in prison after jurors in central Illinois convicted them of a racketeering conspiracy that included murders and drug trafficking. The federal jury returned Tuesday afternoon after three days of deliberations on seven weeks of testimony. That included gang members-turned-witnesses telling jurors how the Bomb Squad used violence to expand its criminal enterprise. Court filings say the Peoria gang had standing orders for members to shoot rivals on sight. They would later brag about the attacks on social media. Sentencing is in June.

