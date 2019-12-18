Company drops plan to build Nevada medical waste incinerator

LAS VEGAS - A medical waste disposal company has abandoned plans to build an incinerator in North Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Sun reports that Stericycle Inc. had planned to build an incinerator at Apex Industrial Park to replace a facility north of Salt Lake City that is closing. The Illinois-based company wanted to use the new facility to incinerate medical waste shipped from various locations in the West and store the resulting ash. Stericycle spokesperson Jennifer Koenig says the company dropped its plans due to business considerations. Stericycle sent a letter to the city announcing the company’s application withdrawal with no further explanation.

