Company drops plan to build Nevada medical waste incinerator - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Company drops plan to build Nevada medical waste incinerator

Posted: Updated:

LAS VEGAS - A medical waste disposal company has abandoned plans to build an incinerator in North Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Sun reports that Stericycle Inc. had planned to build an incinerator at Apex Industrial Park to replace a facility north of Salt Lake City that is closing. The Illinois-based company wanted to use the new facility to incinerate medical waste shipped from various locations in the West and store the resulting ash. Stericycle spokesperson Jennifer Koenig says the company dropped its plans due to business considerations. Stericycle sent a letter to the city announcing the company’s application withdrawal with no further explanation.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.