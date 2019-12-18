Kansas City suspect wants women's skeletal remains retested

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. - A man charged in the deaths of two women nearly a decade apart is asking that the women's skeletal remains be retested. Attorneys for Kylr Yust filed a motion this week asking the state to provide the remains of Kara Kopetsky and Jessica Runions to his defense. In a motion filed Tuesday, Yust said he wants an expert to examine the evidence in a private laboratory. Kopetsky was 17 when she disappeared in 2007. Runions was 21 when she disappeared in 2016. Their remains were found in a Cass County field in 2017. Yust is charged with murder in both cases.

