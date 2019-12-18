Illinois high school officials probe racist insults at game - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois high school officials probe racist insults at game

ELGIN, Ill. - The Illinois High School Association is investigating claims that students at a high school girls basketball game west of Chicago subjected members of a visiting team to racist and body-shaming chants and slurs. WLS-TV reports that officials from Bishop McNamara Catholic School in Kankakee say the ugly behavior was on display Saturday during their varsity team's game against St. Edward Catholic School in Elgin. Bishop McNamara fans and parents say students in the St. Edward fan section were yelling racist comments throughout the game. St. Edwards' principal later issued a statement apologizing for his students' behavior.

