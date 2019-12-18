British man accused of hacking US health care companies

By MARGARET STAFFORD

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A 38-year-old British man who is allegedly a member of a hacking group called The Dark Overlord has pleaded not guilty in U.S. federal court in Missouri to charges that he threatened to release data stolen from health care and accounting companies. Nathan Francis Wyatt appeared in court Wednesday on a conspiracy charge, two aggravated identity theft charges and three counts of threatening to damage a protected computer. He and co-conspirators are accused of accessing company data and demanding ransom paid in bitcoin or they would release the data publicly. The companies were in Missouri, Illinois and Georgia.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.