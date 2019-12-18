Boy pulled from frigid waters of St. Louis area pool

FERGUSON, Mo. - Authorities say two police officers jumped into the frigid waters of a St. Louis area pool to rescue a 10-year-old boy after he was underwater for several minutes. Calverton Park police officer Chris Robertson says he was on patrol Tuesday when he heard on his radio that a child was found in a pool in nearby Ferguson and rescuers needed a bolt cutter to open a gate. When ha arrived, another officer was treading water and holding the boy. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the boy was taken to a children's trauma center in St. Louis. Authorities have not revealed his condition.

