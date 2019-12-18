Crews find body of man who tried driving over flooded road - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Crews find body of man who tried driving over flooded road

GREENUP, Ky. (AP) - Police say the body of a Kentucky man who tried to drive over a flooded road has been found in a field near his vehicle. Kentucky State Police said in a statement that crews resumed searching Wednesday after flooding subsided and found the body of 50-year-old David E. Rice of Greenup. An investigation found that Rice attempted to cross a flooded road in the Load community of Greenup County on Tuesday when his vehicle was swept up by fast-moving water. Police say he exited the vehicle and tried to swim to safety, but didn't make it. The incident remains under investigation.

