Crews find body of man who tried driving over flooded road

GREENUP, Ky. (AP) - Police say the body of a Kentucky man who tried to drive over a flooded road has been found in a field near his vehicle. Kentucky State Police said in a statement that crews resumed searching Wednesday after flooding subsided and found the body of 50-year-old David E. Rice of Greenup. An investigation found that Rice attempted to cross a flooded road in the Load community of Greenup County on Tuesday when his vehicle was swept up by fast-moving water. Police say he exited the vehicle and tried to swim to safety, but didn't make it. The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.