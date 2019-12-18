British man pleads not guilty in alleged hacking scheme

ST. LOUIS - A 38-year-old British man who is allegedly a member of a hacking group called The Dark Overlord has pleaded not guilty in federal court in Missouri to charges that he threatened to release data stolen from health care and accounting companies. Nathan Francis Wyatt appeared in court Wednesday, after he was extradited from Britain to the U.S. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that he and co-conspirators are accused of accessing company data and demanding ransom paid in bitcoin or they would release the data publicly. Details of which companies are involved and why the charges were filed in Missouri were not immediately available.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.