Dog mending after being tossed from moving car in Chicago

CHICAGO - An official says a dog that was badly injured after being thrown from a moving car in Chicago is recovering after surgery. WLS-TV reports that witnesses say someone threw the 3-year-old bichon from a car on the city's South Side on Sunday night. The dog suffered a broken pelvis and dislocated hip but is mending at Friends of Chicago Animal Care and Control. Charlie Propsom, an official from the nonprofit that works to save the lives of animals that end up with animal control, says the dog might have died if witnesses hadn't rescued him and called animal control.

