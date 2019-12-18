Lawsuit: Children in state care abused at Chicago hospital - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Lawsuit: Children in state care abused at Chicago hospital

CHICAGO (AP) - Cook County's public guardian is suing a private psychiatric facility that treated children who were in state custody calling it a “hospital of horrors.” The federal lawsuit filed Wednesday on behalf of seven children and teenagers who were formerly patients alleges sexual abuse and improper medication. The lawsuit against Chicago Lakeshore Hospital also names several Department of Children and Family Services officials. The state stopped admitting children to the troubled hospital last year. Hospital officials have said they've made improvements. Messages left Wednesday for those named in the lawsuit weren't immediately returned.

